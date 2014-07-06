McCarthy will sport pinstripes

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno from the New York Yankees for right-handed pitcher Brandon McCarthy and cash considerations, as announced by D-backs’ Executive Vice President & General Manager Kevin Towers.

Nuno, 26, pitched in 17 games (14 starts) for the Yankees this season and was 2-5 with a 5.42 ERA (47 ER in 78.0 IP) while posting a .282 opponents average with 26 walks and 60 strikeouts. In his 14 starts, he was 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA (40 ER in 73.2 IP). Overall, he held lefties to a .232 average (16-for-69) with 9 walks and 17 strikeouts.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is only the 12th pitcher since 1900 to pitch at least 5.0 innings while allowing 2 runs or less and 5 hits or less in each of his first 4 Major League starts, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He made his Major League debut last season and in 5 games (3 starts), he was 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA (5 ER in 20.0 IP). In his 3 starts, he was 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA (4 ER in 17.0 IP).

In 22 career games (17 starts) for the Yankees, he was 3-7 with a 4.78 ERA (52 ER in 98.0 IP) and .268 opponents average with 32 walks and 69 strikeouts. Nuno, who will turn 27 on July 26, signed with the Yankees as a Minor League free agent on June 18, 2011. He was originally selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 48th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. He was born in San Diego, Calif. and resides in National City, Calif.

McCarthy, who turns 31 tomorrow, went 3-10 with a 5.01 ERA (61 ER in 109.2 IP) and .298 opponents average with 20 walks and 93 strikeouts in 18 starts this season. He started 40 games over parts of 2 seasons with the D-backs and went 8-21 with a 4.75 ERA (129 ER in 244.2 IP) and .297 opponents average with 41 walks and 169 strikeouts.



Copyright 2014 Arizona Diamondbacks All Rights Reserved

