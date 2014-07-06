All-Star Gold

PHOENIX — Paul Goldschmidt has been elected as the starting first baseman for the National League All-Star Team in the 85th Midsummer Classic to be played July 15 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

This marks the second straight All-Star selection for Goldschmidt and the D-backs’ fourth fan-elected starter, joining Jay Bell (second base) and Matt Williams (third) in 1999 and Luis Gonzalez (outfield) in 2001.

Goldschmidt received 3,516,890 votes, ahead of the Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez (1,888,648) and Cardinals’ Matt Adams (1,746,904). The 2013 NL Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner at first base was in fifth place in the initial balloting figures on May 28, and accumulated 2,732,864 votes over the last four updates, when he was second with 784,026.

Goldschmidt, who is the first D-back to make consecutive All-Star teams since pitcher Dan Haren in 2008-09, is hitting .310 (104-for-336) with 32 doubles, 16 home runs, 58 RBI, 50 walks and 64 runs scored in 89 games this season. He entered today’s games as the only player in the Majors with at least 15 home runs and 30 doubles (Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera has 14 home runs and 32 doubles).



