Holiday weekend DUI crackdown not deterred by monsoon storms

Monsoon storms over the holiday weekend did not stop law enforcement throughout Southern Arizona from operating a DUI enforcement crackdown.The Southern Arizona DUI Task Force made 37 DUI arrests on July 4 and July 5.Of those arrests, three were individuals under age 21. 14 of the 37 arrests were deemed "extreme BAC," or a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or above.The arrests were made despite the cancellation of a DUI checkpoint scheduled Saturday night at the base of Mount Lemmon on Catalina Highway freeway, according to Sgt. Dawn Barkman with the Pima County Sheriff's Office.The checkpoint was canceled due to the lack of traffic coming down the mountain as a result of the storm, Barkman said.A total of 107 officers from Tucson Police, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Oro Valley Police, Sahuarita Police, Pascua Yaqui Police, South Tucson Police and Pima College Police participated.Statewide, the tally showed law enforcement made more DUI arrests this July 4 weekend compared to last year.The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety reported 389 total DUI arrests statewide, compared to 361 DUI arrests at this time last year.Law enforcement made 8,190 total traffic stops during the July 4 weekend.