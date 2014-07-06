Holiday weekend DUI crackdown not deterred by monsoon storms - Tucson News Now

Holiday weekend DUI crackdown not deterred by monsoon storms

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Monsoon storms over the holiday weekend did not stop law enforcement throughout Southern Arizona from operating a DUI enforcement crackdown.

The Southern Arizona DUI Task Force made 37 DUI arrests on July 4 and July 5.

Of those arrests, three were individuals under age 21. 14 of the 37 arrests were deemed "extreme BAC," or a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or above.

The arrests were made despite the cancellation of a DUI checkpoint scheduled Saturday night at the base of Mount Lemmon on Catalina Highway freeway, according to Sgt. Dawn Barkman with the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

The checkpoint was canceled due to the lack of traffic coming down the mountain as a result of the storm, Barkman said.

A total of 107 officers from Tucson Police, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Oro Valley Police, Sahuarita Police, Pascua Yaqui Police, South Tucson Police and Pima College Police participated.

Statewide, the tally showed law enforcement made more DUI arrests this July 4 weekend compared to last year.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety reported 389 total DUI arrests statewide, compared to 361 DUI arrests at this time last year.

Law enforcement made 8,190 total traffic stops during the July 4 weekend.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:43:12 GMT
    Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

  • Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:23:58 GMT
    Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

  • CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:02 GMT
    Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly