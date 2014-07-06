Mercury rising

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Diana Taurasi scored a season-high 32 points, including season-best seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 94-89 for their seventh straight victory Sunday, tying a franchise record.



Penny Taylor hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, giving the Mercury a 90-89 lead. They got the ball back on a turnover by Kristi Toliver. Taurasi hit a 3-pointer while being closely guarded with 8 seconds left for a 93-89 lead, ensuring the Mercury's longest winning streak since August 2006 and the longest in the WNBA this season.



Taylor added 17 points, Candice Dupree and Brittney Griner had 15 points each, and DeWanna Bonner had 11 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix (13-3).



Candace Parker scored 10 of her 27 points in the fourth, when the Sparks (7-10) trailed by six to start and fought back to lead by four twice before losing. Toliver added 26 points, including five 3-pointers. They fell to 3-6 at Staples Center.



