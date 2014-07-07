Hill headlines Cats receiving core

TUCSON, Ariz. –

University of Arizona senior receiver Austin Hill is a member of the watch list for the 2014 Maxwell Award, it was announced on Monday by The Maxwell Football Club. The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, has been given to America's College Player of the Year since 1937.

Hill returns for his senior season with 102 career catches for 1,675 yards and 13 touchdowns to his credit. He missed the 2013 (redshirt junior) season with a knee injury. In 2012, he made 12 starts at the slot receiver position and played in all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore. Hill was a 2012 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist, All-Pac-12 Second-Team and Phil Steele Fourth-Team All-America.

In 2012, Hill totaled 81 catches for 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the Wildcat receivers. He ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 in total receiving yards (1,364) and yards per game (104.9). Against Toledo, he had seven catches for 139 yards and one touchdown off the bench and hauled in a career-high 11 catches for 165 yards at Stanford. Hill collected 259 yards on 10 catches in the 39-36 win against No. 10 USC.

He scored two touchdowns in four games and had at least one score in seven games while collecting 100 yards or more in five contests.

As a redshirt freshman in 2011, he played in 10 games and started one. Hill collected 21 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He hauled in a season-high eight catches for 128 yards at Oklahoma State.