All-Star twin bill

Phoenix, AZ (AP) - Hometown favorites Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner will be part of the Western Conference starting lineup for the WNBA All-Star Game to be played at US Airways Center on Saturday, July 19.It will be the first All-Star game for Griner. The location makes it even more special."It means everything," Griner said. "Being here in Phoenix, playing in front of the home crowd, that's awesome."Taurasi, a seven-time All-Star, was the leading vote-getter among Western Conference guards after earning WNBA Player of the Month honors for June. She is fifth in the WNBA in scoring (18.9 ppg) and second in assists (6.1 apg) and last week moved into second place on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.Griner is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading 4.1 blocks per game.

Griner and Taurasi will be joined in the West's starting lineup by Tulsa's Skylar Diggins, Los Angeles' Candace Parker, and Minnesota's Maya Moore, who was the leading vote-getter.



