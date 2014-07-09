Another Dbacks blunder

PHOENIX (AP) - Marcell Ozuna hit a two-out, two-run home run off Addison Reed in the ninth inning to spoil a brilliant Arizona debut by Vidal Nuno and give the Miami Marlins a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.



Ozuna hit Reed's 2-2 pitch off the batter's eye far above the 407-foot sign in straightaway center. It was the fifth blown save in 25 tries for Reed (1-5) and the ninth home run the closer has allowed in 38 appearances.



Nuno, acquired in the deal that sent Brandon McCarthy to the New York Yankees, gave up three hits, struck out a career-high seven and walked one in seven innings. He scored Arizona's only run.



Mike Dunn (7-4) pitched one-third of an inning to get the victory. Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.



