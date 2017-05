Carroll is king again in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Pete Carroll is going back to Southern California - as a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.



The former Trojans football coach is one of 16 people who have been named to the hall's 11th class. They will be introduced at halftime of USC's game against Oregon State on Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Coliseum.



Carroll, who won the Super Bowl this year with the Seattle Seahawks, coached the Trojans from 2001-09. They won two national championships, going 13-0 in 2004, and won seven straight Pac-10 titles under him. USC won a record three straight Rose Bowl games during his tenure, when he had a career mark of 97-16.



Carroll left USC in 2010 to coach the Seahawks.



