Kerr cruising with young guns

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The Warriors beat the Suns 74-72 in Las Vegas on Saturday extending the current NBA Summer League winning streak to 16. This marked former Wildcat Steve Kerr's second time on the bench in an organized team game.
Kerr will get a really good look at the future of his squad, but not the core group of stars. The current Warriors lineup in Vegas is a collection of draft picks, second year guys, and potential rookie free agents.
Saturday was a unique opportunity to meet up with the team he used to manage, the Phoenix Suns. He admits he doesn't know any of the players, but recognized the experienced and sought after training team.
