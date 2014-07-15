Stealing some Thunder

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat and free agent Grant Jerrett has reached an agreement on a multi-year contract to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a league source told RealGM.
It's still debatable whether Jerrett should have opted to enter to enter the NBA Draft after his freshman year at Arizona, but what is clear, for now, he has a paying job in the NBA.
