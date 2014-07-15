Stealing some Thunder

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat and free agent Grant Jerrett has reached an agreement on a multi-year contract to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a league source told RealGM.



It's still debatable whether Jerrett should have opted to enter to enter the NBA Draft after his freshman year at Arizona, but what is clear, for now, he has a paying job in the NBA.



Jerrett, a 6-foot-10 forward, played for the Thunder's D-League team – the Tulsa 66ers – last season and had been a development priority for the organization. The Thunder declined the 2014-15 team option on Jerrett, opting to make him a restricted free agent. Both sides came to terms on Monday afternoon.Jerrett averaged 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 games for Tulsa. An ankle injury in early July prevented him from playing in the NBA Summer League.