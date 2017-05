Home run history

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Oakland's Yoenis Cespedes became the first repeat winner of the All-Star home run derby in 15 years, powering his way past Cincinnati's Todd Frazier by a whopping 9-1 in the final round Monday night.



Ken Griffey Jr. took the title in 1998 and 1999.



With a serious, determined look on his face the whole time, Cespedes finished with 28 homers. That was four fewer than last year, when he beat Washington's Bryce Harper 9-8 in the final round.



Cespedes saved his best for last, a 452-foot blast to the third deck above left field that officially measured as the longest of the night.



