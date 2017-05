AP - Free agent guard Jerryd Bayless is close to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN's Marc Stein.Bayless averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists per game last season, which he split between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics.The combo guard will be able to play alongside point guards Brandon Knight and Nate Wolters, or run the offense himself.While he isn't a splashy signing, at this point in free agency Bayless is probably the best player available at his position outside of restricted free agent Eric Bledsoe.

Financial terms have yet to be reported.



Copyright 2014 Associated Press All Rights Reserved