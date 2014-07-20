Sweep to start second season

PHOENIX (AP) - Josh Collmenter threw seven sharp innings, Arizona scored on an unusual play in the sixth inning and the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Cubs with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.



The only run off Collmenter (8-5) came on Anthony Rizzo's 23rd home run of the season and third of the series.



Arizona's go-ahead run scored from third base when the first baseman Rizzo caught a pop foul while tumbling into the camera well.



By rule, runners are awarded a base when a defensive player carries the ball out of play. David Peralta scored on the play to put the Diamondbacks up 2-1. Peralta also drove in two runs with a double and single.



Jake Arrieta (5-2) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings for the Cubs. Collmenter gave up four hits, struck out four and walked one.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)



