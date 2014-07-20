Rory goes wire to wire

HOYLAKE, England (AP) - Rory McIlroy tees off in the British Open with a commanding lead and a shot at moving closer to a historic achievement.



McIlroy is keenly aware that a victory Sunday at Royal Liverpool will give him the third leg in a career Grand Slam. He already won the U.S. Open in 2011 and the PGA Championship in 2012.



If the 25-year-old can protect a six-stroke lead, he'll head to Augusta National next spring looking to join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen as the only players to win all four of golf's biggest events.



McIlroy has posted three straight rounds in the 60s on the way to a 16-under 200. He'll tee off in the final group with Rickie Fowler.



