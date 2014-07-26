Final round frontrunner

MONTREAL (AP) - Jim Furyk moved into position for his third Canadian Open victory, shooting a 5-under 65 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at Royal Montreal.

The 44-year-old Furyk, the 2006 winner at Hamilton and 2007 champion at Angus Glen, had a 15-under 195 total after opening with rounds of 67 and 63. He won the last of his 16 PGA Tour titles in 2010.

South Africa's Tim Clark was second after a 64 on the tree-lined Blue Course. Kyle Stanley had a 68 to reach 10 under, and Jamie Lovemark was another stroke back after a 67.

Graham DeLaet, trying to become the first Canadian winner in the event in 60 years, was tied for fifth at 8 under after a 70.

