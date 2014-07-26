Palmer's position

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Carson Palmer looks around him and sees just how good the Arizona Cardinals could be.



He says it's "by far" the most talented team he's been a part of in his 11 NFL seasons.



Whether that talent translates to success on the field could depend in large part on the performance of the 34-year-old quarterback in his second season in coach Bruce Arians' system.



Palmer is comfortable in that offense now, knowing where players will be in specific situations and reacting naturally to situations rather than having to think too much about what he's supposed to do.



He's also enjoying the stability of his situation and of the team around him, something he says he hasn't had in five or six years.



