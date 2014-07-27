A hometown hit on the road

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Martin Prado doubled, homered and drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 10-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.



Nick Evans' three-run homer capped Arizona's four-run 10th inning.



Evan Marshall (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory.



Marlon Byrd and Cody Asche homered for Philadelphia, which blew a four-run lead and has lost eight of its last 11 games. Chase Utley had three hits and an RBI.



Ender Inciarte reached on a bunt single with one out in the 10th and went to third on Didi Gregorius' double to right off Antonio Bastardo (4-4). Prado then lifted a fly ball to medium center field that was caught by light-throwing Ben Revere.



After an intentional walk to Paul Goldschmidt, pinch-hitter Evans broke the game open with a three-run shot to left.



