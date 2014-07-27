Creme de la... corner

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Patrick Peterson says the debate over who is the best cornerback in the NFL will go on throughout his career and that of the other contenders.



And Peterson says he will never change his opinion - he is the best.



Peterson has jousted with Seattle's Richard Sherman over which is the best at the position. Speaking at the Arizona Cardinals' training camp on Sunday, Peterson also mentioned the two others "in the conversation," Joe Haden and Darrelle Revis.



Each one has a different skill set, Peterson says. Each is the best at doing something.



Peterson says he has been told he won't return punts or play on offense this season - and that will help him focus entirely on his cornerback job.



