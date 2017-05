Chasing history

(AP) - Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury are closing in on one of the greatest records in WNBA history, the Los Angeles Sparks' 18-game winning streak.



To equal that mark, the Mercury need to win two more games, starting with defending champion Minnesota on Thursday night.



The Lynx have dominated Phoenix recently, winning 14 straight over the Mercury from 2011-13.



Phoenix finally was able to end that skid this year, taking the first two games from the defending champions, which started off this current 16-game run.



Still, that Lynx team wasn't at 100 percent yet with stars Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus missing the games because of injuries.



