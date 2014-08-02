Palmer's blind side

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Keeping Carson Palmer upright was a problem for the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line last season.



So the offensive line has been revamped, with the probability that there will be three new starters when the team opens the season.



The right side was supposed to be an area of great competition in training camp, but guard Paul Fanaika and tackle Bobby Massie have what appears to be a firm grip on the positions a week into workouts.



The left side has Arizona's prize free agent signing, Jared Veldheer, at tackle with 2013 first-round draft pick Jonathan Cooper at guard. Cooper missed all of last season with a broken leg and coach Bruce Arians says he is disappointed with the lack of progress he has shown thus far.



