A new way to walk off

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona runner Nick Ahmed put his arms up as he slid into second base and deflected a potential double play relay in the 10th inning Sunday, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.



The Pirates lingered on the field to argue with the umpires, to no avail. There was no video review of the final play.



With runners at the corners and one out, Andy Marte hit a grounder to shortstop Jordy Mercer, who flipped to second baseman Jayson Nix for a forceout.



As Nix threw to first, trying to complete an inning-ending double play, his toss hit Ahmed and the ball rolled away, allowing Tuffy Gosewich to score the winning run.



