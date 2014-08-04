Parrom's pit stop

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Kevin Parrom is still chasing the dream, a career in the NBA, but right now that dream is on hold while he simply looks for a paycheck while playing ball.

The former Wildcat was back in Tucson this summer playing pick up hoops in the Tucson Summer Pro League. He played in Sunday's championship game and the all star game for the Tucson representative. Parrom still carries his New York state of mind when it comes to playing basketball. The Bronx bred hoopster said it doesn't matter where or when it is, he'll play anywhere, just like he did back home... his words.

Parrom played last season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the team affiliated with the Houston Rockets. Parrom is waiting on word whether he will be brought back or may explore opportunities overseas if he gets the call.

