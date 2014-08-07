Jenna Lee anchors KOLD 13 Live This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m.

Jenna’s journalism career began in Mason City, IA, where she worked as an overnight producer and morning anchor. In 2010, she won the Iowa Broadcast News Association’s "Excellence in Anchoring" award, and a year later received an Emmy for her coverage of a historic tornado outbreak in Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota. While in Iowa, Jenna was the first reporter invited to conduct a sit-down interview with the mother of a schizophrenic son convicted of murdering a legendary football coach.

Before moving to Tucson in August 2014, Jenna wore many hats for WTOL 11 and FOX Toledo in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan as breaking news anchor and morning anchor, and is most proud of her work as an investigative reporter in the Glass City. Jenna was the only reporter to obtain FBI interrogation footage of two people responsible for the death of a baby that garnered the attention of HLN and Dr. Phil. Jenna’s investigating also helped lead to an arrest and conviction in a 30-year-old cold case. The story was recently featured on Dateline.

Jenna studied journalism at Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota. She graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Jenna’s hometown roots stem from Jim Falls, WI. It was there she found her passion for journalism; alongside her parents, older sister and brother, they shared the dinner table with the local and national news, and the Green Bay Packers, of course.

Aside from TV news, Jenna believes giving back to the community is best served through volunteering. Today, she works to raise awareness surrounding mental health through the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

After spending the bulk of her life in the Midwest, Jenna is excited to experience winters in the desert.

If you have a story idea you’d like to pass along, feel free to email JennaLee@tucsonnewsnow.com