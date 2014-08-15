Driving around barricades, into flooded washes dangerous and expensive

When the rains come during the monsoon, washes and rivers around Tucson can fill quickly.

Pima County workers place barricades on low-lying roads to keep drivers from taking a chance and driving through a running wash or river.

But that doesn't stop people from pushing their luck and putting their lives in danger.

If a child is in the car, the driver can be charged with felony endangerment as well.

There are several dangers when drivers cross running washes and rivers.

The most obvious is that the car can be swept away. It doesn't take much water to do that.

Another danger is that there's no way of knowing what's under that muddy water.

The road might have washed away or there could be something under the water that can stop a car.

Motorists who have to be rescued after they've gone around the barricades may be charged for the cost of the rescue.

