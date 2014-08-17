No starter, but personalities emerging

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez says "our expectations are higher" after the Wildcats won eight games and a bowl in each of their past two seasons.



It's a nice foundation for a program that had stumbled into mediocrity before Rodriguez arrived in the desert. Arizona now wants to build upon it.



The roster is filled with players Rodriguez recruited, and there's some much-needed depth on defense. There are still plenty of questions - particularly who will start at quarterback - some young players at key positions, and a brutal schedule in one of the nation's toughest conferences.



But taking a step back is not an option in Tucson.



Rodriguez said during Arizona's media day Sunday that all four quarterbacks contending for the starting spot could play this season in some capacity.



