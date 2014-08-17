The Stanton standard

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit his 32nd homer and drove in four runs to power the Miami Marlins past the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 Sunday.



Stanton began the day tied for the major league home run lead with Baltimore's Nelson Cruz and Chicago White Sox rookie Jose Abreu.



Garrett Jones also homered for the Marlins, who have won five of seven to get back to the .500 mark at 62-62. Marcell Ozuna and Jarrod Saltalamacchia each drove in two runs and Christian Yelich had three hits.



Tom Koehler (9-9) pitched six innings, allowing two runs.



Stanton hit a three-run homer and Jones also connected in the first against Josh Collmenter (8-7).



Arizona's Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a bunt single in the sixth.



