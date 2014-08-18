Bouie leads another defense

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - We became very accustomed to seeing former Wildcat free safety Tony Bouie take down the enemy and he still is, but the face of the enemy has changed. Bouie leads a different team these days, the primary focus today is tackling Parkinson's disease.

After being diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2008, Bouie said it changed the way he looks at life and the path he needed to follow. His new passion became directed at helping others. The former All-American said he wanted to be back in Tucson and find a career that would cater to his new found career goals, the Parkinson's Wellness Recovery Center offered both.

After several successful business ventures outside of the NFL, Bouie's post football career paved the way for this opportunity. He is the COO of the company located in Tucson and hopes to branch out even further. To hear his story, click on the video link above.



The Parkinson's Wellness Recover Center: 134 Ft. Lowell, Tucson AZ 85716, 520-591-5346

