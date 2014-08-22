Cardinals wrap camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up training camp on Friday, with two important cogs in their defense working their way back into the fray.



Safety Tyrann Mathieu has made a speedier-than-expected recovery from a severe knee injury and outside linebacker John Abraham is working his way back into shape after arriving late while he took care of what he termed "personal stuff."



Both are critical to an Arizona defense that must make up for the loss of three of its main players.



Mathieu, "Honey Badger" to his fans, was having an outstanding rookie season last year before tearing his left ACL and LCL in week 13.



The 36-year-old Abraham had a team-high 11½ sacks last year and earned his sixth Pro Bowl appearance.



