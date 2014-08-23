Nyquil vs. No Limit - Rd 3

This will mark the third time these two have fought, each winning one of the first two. Thus making the trifecta even more interesting and the WFFMMA recently changed this bout to their main event. Piedmont will be looking to make his way back into Bellator while Rhoads is still looking for a bigger stage. Saturday night could offer the ticket to either fighter, only one Nick may get the chance though.
There is also the local angle as well, Rhoads is a Sahuaro grad and Piedmont is a Sahuarita grad and former state champion wrestler
For more info on the event at Casino Del Sol go to http://wffmma.com/ for more info
