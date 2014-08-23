Rattled again

CLEVELAND (AP) - Nick Davila threw for 237 yards and eight touchdowns and the Arizona Rattlers won their third consecutive ArenaBowl title with a 72-32 victory over the Cleveland Gladiators on Saturday night.



The Rattlers are the second team in Arena Football League history to win three straight titles. It was also the Rattlers' fifth overall championship, tying them with the Tampa Bay Storm for the most in league history.



Rod Windsor paced the Rattlers receivers with seven catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns.



Despite setting an AFL record with 17 regular-season victories, Cleveland's offense was out of sync, plagued by multiple drops, missed extra points, drive-stalling penalties and turnovers.



Gladiators quarterback Shane Austin was 18 of 41 for 210 yards and three touchdowns and four interceptions.



