Bear Down at the Barclays

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) - Jim Furyk was steady. Jason Day was wild. Both wound up with a share of the lead going into the final round of The Barclays.



Day lost his golf ball in a mound of high grass and took a double bogey on the par-5 13th. He also took four shots to get down from a bunker on the par-5 17th for a bogey. But the Australian made enough birdies for a 3-under 68.



Furyk played bogey-free Saturday at Ridgewood for a 69 and joined Day in the lead at 9-under 204.



But the final round of this opening FedEx Cup playoff event was wide open. Hunter Mahan made bogey on the last hole for a 68 and was one shot behind. Fifteen players were separated by three shots.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)