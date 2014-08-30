The final cut

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - There were no big surprises among the 20 players cut by the Arizona Cardinals to reach the NFL's 53-man limit.



Wide receivers Brittan Golden and former Wildcat Dan Buckner were left out, outside linebacker Marcus Benard and defensive tackle Isaac Sopoaga were also among the players released.



The team reached an injury settlement with offensive tackle Jake Potter (shoulder) and placed cornerback Eddie Whitley on injured reserve (foot).



Golden appeared in five games with the Cardinals last season, with four receptions for 136 yards. Benard played in 12 games for Arizona last year, with 16 tackles - 11 solo - and 2 1/2 sacks.



Former Northern Arizona running back Zach Bauman was among the players released.



Players who barely made the roster may not stay long as the Cardinals look at those released by other teams.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

