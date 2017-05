Lumberjacks get the axe

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Donnel Pumphrey ran for 111 yards on 19 carries and scored twice in San Diego State's 38-7 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.



Pumphrey's scoring runs came from a yard out. Quinn Kaehler was 18 of 29 for 205 yards and a touchdown, extending his streak of 200-yard passing games to 13.



The Aztecs scored the first 24 points. Casey Jahn's 1-yard run finally put the Lumberjacks on the board with 6:36 left in the period.



The teams met for the third time and first since 1966. San Diego State also won the first two games.



