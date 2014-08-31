Pima evens out

Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College football team (1-1, 1-1 in conference) struck first in its home opener at the Kino North Grandstand against Eastern Arizona College on Saturday but gave up 21 unanswered points.



The Aztecs lost 21-7 in a game that saw both offenses struggle and no points scored in the second half. The Aztecs had two turnover-on-downs and three punts while Eastern Arizona had two turnover-on-downs, one turnover and a punt.



The Aztecs scored the first points of the game when Kendall recovered a fumble after an Eastern Arizona miscue and returned it 31-yards for the touchdown to put Pima up 7-0 with 7:58 left in the first quarter. Eastern responded on their next offensive possession to tie it at 7-7. They scored 14 points in the second quarter to open a lead.



The Aztecs had a possession late in the third that carried into the fourth quarter where they got it to the Eastern Arizona five-yard line but a penalty backed them to the 19 and two incomplete passes later, had to turn it over on downs.



The Aztecs will play at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.



