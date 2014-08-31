Solomon still getting praise

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

Each week, Arizona football head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff will select Player of the Week honorees based on performance leading up to and including the game each week.

The Wildcats defeated UNLV, 58-13, Friday night at Arizona Stadium. Redshirt freshman quarterback Anu Solomon is the Offensive Player of the Week.

In his collegiate debut, he completed 25-of-44 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage total set a new freshman record (previously held by Keith Smith – 418 at California in a four overtime game in 1996).The 425 yards also tied Nick Foles' mark for ninth-most in UA single game history.

Sophomore linebacker Scooby Wright is the Defensive Player of the Week. He led Arizona defenders with eight total tackles, including seven unassisted. He sacked UNLV's quarterback for a loss of seven yards. Wright was also named Hard Edge Player of the Week.

Redshirt junior kicker Casey Skowron is the Special Teams Player of the Week. In his collegiate debut, he connected on seven extra points and 3-of-4 field goals attempted. He made field goals of 28, 49 and 39 yards. He tied the single-game record for points by kicking (16). Kicking off, Skowron booted nine times for a total of 584 yards and an average of 64.9 yards per kick. He recorded seven touchbacks.

Luca Bruno, Hank Hobson, Makani Kema-Kaleiwahea, Drew Riggleman, Casey Skowron and Blair Tushaus were given the community service award for their trip to Diamond Children's Medical Center on Thursday.

From the scout team, redshirt freshman Abraham Mendivil on offense, junior cornerback Patrick Glover on defense and redshirt freshman safety Carter Hehr on special teams were honored for their efforts during the UNLV game preparations.

The Wildcats will play their second-straight weeknight contest on Thursday, traveling to San Antonio for a clash with UTSA. The game, set for 5 p.m. MST, will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and carried on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

