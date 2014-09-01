Looking toward the Lobos

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State handled its first test well, rolling past an overmatched opponent.



Now the stakes increase with the 19th-ranked Sun Devils' first road game.



Coming off a 45-14 win over Weber State, Arizona State heads to New Mexico on Saturday to kick of what could be a tough stretch of games.



The Sun Devils' young defense held up well against Weber State, but faces a much more difficult challenge against the Lobos.



New Mexico runs a triple option under coach Bob Davie and has become adept at it, finishing fifth nationally with more than 300 yards rushing per game.



Arizona State's nine new defensive starters will have to be disciplined and stick to their assignments or risk watching the Lobos race off toward the end zone.



