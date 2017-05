Ellington Mystery

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's dynamic running back Andre Ellington missed practice on Friday with a foot injury.



The Cardinals did not reveal the severity of the injury or whether it would keep him out of Monday night's season opener against San Diego.



Ellington, a crucial part of the Cardinals' plans, was hurt in practice on Thursday.



Coach Bruce Arians did not talk to reporters Friday and offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said only, "We'll see who's out there on Monday."



Backup running back Jonathan Dwyer says he knows Ellington is hurt but doesn't know the timetable for his return.



