UPDATE: 12-year-old boy dies from critical burn injuries in house fire

Update: The mother of Patrick Matthews, Susan Matthews, was indicted on negligent homicide charges on Jan. 29, 2015.

A 12-year-old boy has died after getting badly burned all over his body while lying on his bed Sunday morning.

Northwest firefighters said the boy, Patrick Matthews, was disabled and they are investigating whether or not that may have been a factor in preventing him from escaping the blaze.

Sheriff deputies are telling us evidence shows the fire was started by a 6-year-old boy playing with matches.

The Northwest Fire Department received several 911 calls about the house fire on the 4000 block of W. Julep Street just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pima County Sheriff deputies said neighbors tried to help while they waited for first responders to arrive. They even broke down a backyard fence to get to the back of the house to try and help.

The first sheriff deputy on scene -- who arrived even before firefighters -- risked his own life to get the trapped 12-year old out of the smoke filled room he was in, according to PCSD Chief Deputy Chris Nanos.

"When he got to the window he had seen the window was busted by a neighbor and he noticed there the young man lying on top of the top bunk of the bed,” Nanos said Sunday. “He jumped in there and rescued that boy from that area and handed him off to neighbors who in turn handed him off to firefighters."

Authorities investigated into late Sunday afternoon to determine the cause of the fire. Sheriff detectives are also looking to see if there is any criminal wrongdoing.

