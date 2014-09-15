Pima County road closures

Severe weather hit southern Arizona on Tuesday, leaving many flooded.
Pima County road conditions as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Attention all road trippers - the Mohawk Rest Area on Interstate 8, heading west to California is now back open. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Mohawk Rest Area is open for business after being closed since 2009.
The Arizona DPS said a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Milepost 73 on Oracle Road early on Monday morning.
Under the program, the city will choose several large intersections to become protected left. That means left turns would be made only on a green arrow.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.
