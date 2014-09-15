Pima County road closures - Tucson News Now

Pima County road closures

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

ROAD CLOSURES IN PIMA COUNTY: 

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25

  • Snyder Hill Road - Desert Sunrise Trail to Sandario Road
  • Wentworth Road at Tanque Verde Creek
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • Mission Road: Los Reales Road to San Xavier Road
  • San Xavier Road east of Mission Road at the cemetery
  • Old Nogales Highway at Summit Street
  • Redington Road - Milepost 24-26

The list provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department is updated as roads reopen. Anyone needing current road conditions in Pima County can call (520) 547-7510.

For more information on road conditions, visit: www.webcms.pima.gov

For information on rain and stream gauges, visit: http://alert.rfcd.pima.gov/perl/Pima.pl.

