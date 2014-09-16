Tips on protecting your pets during the monsoon - Tucson News Now

Tips on protecting your pets during the monsoon

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona) (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona reminds the public to not forget to protect their pets during and after storms and floods.

Monsoon, which begins Thursday, June 15, can be devastating to pets with the possibility of high winds, falling tree limbs, debris and the potential for fast rising water, according to shelter officials.

The HSSA offers the following precautions to help keep animals safe in potentially dangerous weather:

  • Bring pets inside to protect them from lightning, heavy winds and yard flooding.
  • Avoid walking in or near washes during the rain; dogs can easily be swept away in fast-rising waters.
  • For pets with extreme sensitivity, create a ‘den-like' environment, such as a crate, room or walk-in closet free of windows.
  • If at all possible, remain home with your pet to provide comfort and security.
  • Turn on a TV or radio to distract your pet from outside noises.
  • Keep a well-fitting collar and identification tag with current contact information on your pet and have your pet microchipped; make sure contact information is current.

Owners should report lost dogs to the HSSA's Lost and Found Department at 520-327-6088, ext. 111, or call the Pima Animal Care Center at 520-793-5900.

The HSSA suggests keeping pets away from washes, even after the rain stops. The shelter said water is dangerous to animals for the following reasons:

  • Flooding can bring dangerous creatures into the area, including snakes and toads.
  • Water in washes can be deceptively low and calm. Undercurrents are possible and can carry away smaller dogs or those that are not strong swimmers.
  • Floodwaters carry a lot of debris, including broken glass and sharp metal, which can be hidden by water or buried under the sand in washes.
  • Drinking flood water, or any untreated water, can lead to gastrointestinal parasites and infections.

