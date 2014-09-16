Tips on protecting your pets during the monsoon

A popular campground was shut down after a black bear was spotted. The Arizona Game and Fish Department closed Rose Canyon Lake on Mt. Lemmon early Sunday morning.

Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.

An officer with the Tucson Police Department is recovering from minor injuries after a serious vehicle crash in midtown.

A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.

Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday

The Tucson Police Department said the 60-year-old Broschat was seen driving fast and changing lanes repeatedly before the accident, which happened Sunday afternoon on Tanque Verde Road.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona reminds the public to not forget to protect their pets during and after storms and floods.

Monsoon, which begins Thursday, June 15, can be devastating to pets with the possibility of high winds, falling tree limbs, debris and the potential for fast rising water, according to shelter officials.

The HSSA offers the following precautions to help keep animals safe in potentially dangerous weather:

Bring pets inside to protect them from lightning, heavy winds and yard flooding.

Avoid walking in or near washes during the rain; dogs can easily be swept away in fast-rising waters.

For pets with extreme sensitivity, create a ‘den-like' environment, such as a crate, room or walk-in closet free of windows.

If at all possible, remain home with your pet to provide comfort and security.

Turn on a TV or radio to distract your pet from outside noises.

Keep a well-fitting collar and identification tag with current contact information on your pet and have your pet microchipped; make sure contact information is current.

Owners should report lost dogs to the HSSA's Lost and Found Department at 520-327-6088, ext. 111, or call the Pima Animal Care Center at 520-793-5900.

The HSSA suggests keeping pets away from washes, even after the rain stops. The shelter said water is dangerous to animals for the following reasons:

Flooding can bring dangerous creatures into the area, including snakes and toads.

Water in washes can be deceptively low and calm. Undercurrents are possible and can carry away smaller dogs or those that are not strong swimmers.

Floodwaters carry a lot of debris, including broken glass and sharp metal, which can be hidden by water or buried under the sand in washes.

Drinking flood water, or any untreated water, can lead to gastrointestinal parasites and infections.

