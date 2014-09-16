Tips on protecting your pets during the monsoon

The Tucson Police Department said the 60-year-old Broschat was seen driving fast and changing lanes repeatedly before the accident, which happened Sunday afternoon on Tanque Verde Road.
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.
An officer with the Tucson Police Department is recovering from minor injuries after a serious vehicle crash in midtown.
Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.
A popular campground was shut down after a black bear was spotted. The Arizona Game and Fish Department closed Rose Canyon Lake on Mt. Lemmon early Sunday morning.
Thousands of Tucson families are at risk of water soaking their precious memories. It is not a matter of if, but when the damage will happen.
Most standard flood insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Get your family ready for the danger, plus check into flood insurance to protect your financial investment.
Monsoon can be devastating to pets with the possibility of high winds, falling tree limbs, debris and the potential for fast rising water, according to shelter officials.
The monsoon is a singular word that describes all the storms that form during the summer. Monsoon is derived from the Arabic word "mausim" which means "season" or "wind-shift". The wind shift refers
When the Monsoon roars through southern Arizona, storm chasers head out to try to get the best pictures.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
