Wes Callison

Hello and thanks for taking the time to check out my bio.

I was born and raised in St. Louis, MO, so it should come as no surprise that I am a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan.

While in high school, I became mildly obsessed with the weather and decided to attempt to make a career out of it.

I ended up going to Saint Louis University to get my B.S. in Meteorology.

After graduating I took my first job in Lincoln, NE, as a TV Meteorologist. It was a great first job, as I was exposed to tornadoes and blizzards within my first year. While there I was also fortunate enough to earn the American Meteorological Society's CBM seal of approval, as well as the National Weather Association's seal of approval.

My next job was at the CBS station in Kalamazoo, MI. During my first winter we picked up over 100 inches of snow. I found that to be a bit extreme and ended up transferring to the CBS station in Des Moines, IA, where I worked for four years.

After some harsh Iowa winters my wife and I decided that we needed a change. We really wanted to live near the mountains as we both love to hike and camp, but the winters of Colorado were pretty intense as well.

To say that I was excited when I found out that I got the job here in Tucson at KOLD, would be quite the understatement. Mountains, mild winters and a great station to work for - we couldn't be happier to be here! We are settling in well and people here have been just as nice as our friends from the Midwest. Though we don't yet have kids, our adopted dogs keep us plenty busy and are just like family to us.

Please don't hesitate to say hello if you see us out hiking with our dogs or biking the trails here in southeast Arizona. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @WesCallisonTNN or on Facebook at WesCallison - TucsonNewsNow.