Sun Link takes different approach to 4th Avenue underpass weekend closure

Sun Link staff tried a different approach in its monitoring of traffic patterns at the 4th Avenue underpass over the weekend.



Several weekends prior, the Tucson Department of Transportation detoured southbound traffic on 4th Avenue at the underpass starting at 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



Most recently, Sun Link staff decided to wait and watch traffic congestion at the underpass before making the call to detour drivers. Bicyclists, pedestrians and the Sun Link Streetcar could pass during closures.



Drivers heading south on 4th Avenue toward Toole Avenue and Congress Street, could detour at Stevens Avenue, and head north on Fifth Avenue, then west on Seventh Street to Sixth Avenue to reach downtown nightlife and businesses.



Wildcats game goers who took the streetcar downtown said they don't mind the closures if it's a means to streamline traffic flow.



"The streetcar is still new to Tucson, so I feel like this is going to be a testing phase; they're trying to figure out what exactly is going to work for Tucson, the riders, pedestrians, people who are driving," said UA junior Emilio Perez.



