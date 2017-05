West joined Bellator in 2010 and racked up a 4-3 record in his tenure with the promotional MMA league. Earlier this year he re-signed with the label and is scheduled to re-enter the cage on September 26th against Mike Richman in a bantamweight bout in Bellator 126. The bout will be held inside the GCU arena on Spike TV in front of a national audience.









(Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved)





West has an overall 18-8 MMA record.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Before 2010 Ed West studied nutrition and sports medicine at Pima Community College and he still applies these helpful life skills, but now there is... blood.