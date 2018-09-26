Popular Greek Festival returns for 43rd year

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A big return is happening this week, as a popular Tucson festival kicks off.
The 43rd Annual Greek Festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
There will be authentic Greek food and pastries, family friendly activities, a live Greek band as well as a Dj & Dancers Performing Daily.
Wine & Beer will be available on the covered patio.
Dates and times for the festival this weekend - Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
For more on other Greek Festival happenings can be found here.
