Homicide victims remembered at Reid Park vigil

Victims of homicide were remembered at a vigil held at Reid Park Thursday night.Homicide Survivors Inc. hosted the event to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, which was observed on Thursday.The pictures and stories of each homicide victim were placed on memory boards to show the community they are not forgotten."One of the biggest fears that survivors have is that their loved one's going to be forgotten. So that's why we have the memory boards, that's why we have survivors speak, and we come together and we share about our loved ones on this day of remembrance," said Homicide Survivors Director Carol Gaxiola.Gaxiola said they are observing at least 1,500 murders that occurred in the Tucson metro area since 1979.So far this year, Tucson Police reported 25 homicides. The Pima County Sheriff's crime statistic website reported 11 homicide victims in 2014.