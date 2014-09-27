Homicide victims remembered at Reid Park vigil - Tucson News Now

Homicide victims remembered at Reid Park vigil

Victims of homicide were remembered at a vigil held at Reid Park Thursday night.

Homicide Survivors Inc. hosted the event to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, which was observed on Thursday.

The pictures and stories of each homicide victim were placed on memory boards to show the community they are not forgotten.

"One of the biggest fears that survivors have is that their loved one's going to be forgotten. So that's why we have the memory boards, that's why we have survivors speak, and we come together and we share about our loved ones on this day of remembrance," said Homicide Survivors Director Carol Gaxiola.

Gaxiola said they are observing at least 1,500 murders that occurred in the Tucson metro area since 1979.

So far this year, Tucson Police reported 25 homicides. The Pima County Sheriff's crime statistic website reported 11 homicide victims in 2014.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:43:12 GMT
    Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

  • Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:23:58 GMT
    Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

  • CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:02 GMT
    Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly