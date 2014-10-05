UPDATE: Fire near midtown displaces seven people

An unattended Tiki torch is to blame for a fire that forced seven people from their homes Sunday afternoon in Tucson, according to investigators.

Tucson Fire Department crews on a nearby ladder truck first spotted the smoke, so they rerouted, according to Captain Barrett Baker.

He said the ladder truck coordinated with other units as they arrived at the 1200 block of E. 25th Street at 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters had to pull out of the triplex because it was unsafe as the flames spread through the attic, according to Baker. Everything was under control in about 23 minutes.

All three homes in the triplex are considered unsafe for the night, so the American Red Cross is helping with rooms for four adults and three children.

Nobody was hurt.

