Dbacks fill out their staff

The Arizona Diamondbacks have named Glenn Sherlock as Bench Coach, Andy Green as Third Base Coach, Mark Grace as Assistant Hitting Coach and Henry Blanco as Coach/Bullpen Catcher, as announced by D-backs General Manager Dave Stewart and Manager Chip Hale.



In addition, Mike Harkey (Pitching), Dave McKay (First Base), Mel Stottlemyre Jr. (Bullpen) and Turner Ward (Hitting) all return to their coaching positions held from the 2014 season.



Blanco will be also be responsible for coaching the team's catchers, Grace the first basemen, Green the infielders and McKay the outfielders along with all baserunning instruction.



Sherlock, 54, recently completed his 31st year in professional baseball, including the last 17 with the D-backs. He served as Arizona's third base coach in 2014 after spending 2005-13 as the club's bullpen coach. Sherlock, who was the D-backs bench coach in 2003, began his tenure with the organization in 1996 as the Minor League catching coordinator.



Green, 37, enters his 12th season in the D-backs' organization and first coaching on the Major-League level. Green, who played for Arizona from 2004-06, was manager at Double-A Mobile for the last three seasons, winning the Southern League Manager of the Year honors in 2013-14. He compiled a 219-189 record (.537) in 4 seasons as manager in Arizona's farm system with three postseason appearances and one title (2012 Pioneer League).



Grace, 50, will embark on his 15th season with the D-backs' organization and first on the Major League staff. He served as hitting coach with Rookie Arizona League D-backs in 2013 and Short-Season A Hillsboro in 2014. Grace, a three-time NL All-Star and four-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, played 16 Major League seasons with the Chicago Cubs (1988-2000) and D-backs (2001-03) and batted .303 with 2,445 hits in 2,245 games. His 364 doubles and 1,754 hits during the 1990s were the most in the Majors during that span.



Blanco, 43, returns for his second season as a member of the D-backs' coaching staff. Blanco worked as a coach with the D-backs in 2014 after 16 Major League seasons as catcher with 11 different teams, including Arizona in 2011-12.



Harkey, 47, enters his second season as pitching coach with Arizona. He spent the previous 6 season as bullpen coach of the New York Yankees (2008-13).



McKay, 64, returns for his second season as first base coach with the D-backs and 32nd on a Major League coaching staff. He served on Tony La Russa's coaching staff for 27 straight seasons (1984-2011), including 16 straight at first base with the Oakland A's (1989-95) and St. Louis Cardinals (1996-2011).



Stottlemyre, 50, just completed his 12th season in the D-backs' organization and first as bullpen coach. He spent the previous 11 years in Arizona's system in various positions, including the Major League pitching coach in 2009-10.



Ward, 49, will return for his third season with the D-backs and second straight as Hitting Coach. He worked as the Assistant Hitting Coach in 2013 after 5 seasons with Mobile (2008-10 as hitting coach and 2011-12 as manager).



