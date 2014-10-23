Morgan Kyrklund joined the Tucson News Now Morning Team in October 2014 as a multimedia journalist/reporter. She is so excited to be back in the southwest again; the minute she flew in to Tucson from Florida, she knew she was finally home.

Morgan was born and raised in San Diego, CA. She is a graduate of San Diego State University and majored in Journalism and Media Studies (GO AZTECS!). While still in college, she interned at FOX 5 San Diego and was an assignment desk editor. After completing her degree, she was hired full time at FOX as an associate news producer.

Pursuing her dream of being a reporter took her almost 2,000 miles away to the Florida Panhandle. There, Morgan worked at the Panama City Beach NBC affiliate, WJHG, as their multimedia journalist.

Morgan is thrilled to be back to the hustle and bustle of the morning show. In her down time, Morgan loves to go to movies, hike and spend time with her two rescue dogs, Kalani and Mokana. And being from San Diego, she loves her Mexican food! It has become her mission to find the best burrito in Tucson, so don't be surprised to see her in your favorite Mexican restaurant soon!

Morgan would love to hear from you and you can reach out to her on Twitter, Facebook or by email at mkyrklund@tucsonnewsnow.com.