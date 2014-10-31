Feel good, do good during the holidays by donating blood or platelets

A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car. According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.

Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksgiving through the first week of January than the average during the rest of the year.



“By taking just about an hour of time today, you can help save someone’s life within a few weeks or even days of your donation,” said Carmen Madsen, Donor Recruitment director of the Red Cross Arizona Blood Services Region. “We’re asking donors to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it most.”



Blood is perishable and can only be replenished by volunteer donors. Red blood cells, the most transfused blood product, must be transfused within 42 days. Platelets, the tiny cells that form clots and help stop bleeding, must be transfused within just five days. More than half of all platelet donations go to cancer patients who may need platelet transfusions to prevent life-threatening bleeding during chemotherapy.



“Platelet donors don’t have to wait a few weeks to make a difference in a patient’s life,” said Madsen. “Someone could donate platelets on Monday, and by Friday, those same platelets can help someone’s fight to kick cancer.”



Kelly Ellison certainly knows that. Twenty-eight weeks into her third pregnancy, she was raced to the hospital with uncontrollable bleeding and received a doubly devastating diagnosis. Not only did she have aplastic anemia – a rare blood disorder in which the body’s bone marrow does not produce enough new blood cells – doctors also detected kidney cancer. Kelly received 43 units of blood and platelets. Five weeks later, she gave birth prematurely to her son, who also needed blood transfusions to survive.



“Our lives have been forever changed because of lifesaving blood and platelet donations,” said Ellison. “Every breath I take is a blessing!”



All blood types are needed this winter. Platelet donations are especially encouraged the first week of the new year, which is among the most difficult to collect enough platelets to meet patient needs. Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



As a special thank-you for taking the time to donate, those who come to give Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

PIMA COUNTY DONATION SITES:

Tucson

12/19/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/19/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Carondelet Saint Marys Hospital, 1601 W. Saint Marys Road

12/20/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way

12/20/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/21/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 3360 E. Speedway Blvd.

12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hyatt Tucson, 6885 S Tucson Blvd

12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ranstand USA, 6061 E. Broadway Blvd

12/23/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

12/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Royal Hookah Lounge, 347 N 4th Ave

12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., BJ's Brewhouse, 5510 E. Broadway

12/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/26/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road

12/26/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/26/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A at Oracle Road, 4585 N. Oracle Road

12/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Pima County Dept of Transportation, 1313 S. Mission Rd

12/27/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 4270 North Oracle Road

12/27/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gift of Life, 10220 Rees Loop

12/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

12/28/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., UA Health Plans, 2701 E Elvira Rd

12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Arizona Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.

12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Vantage West Credit Union, 2480 N Arcadia St

12/29/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Maximum Impact Physical Therapy - Northwest Clinic, 6970 N Oracle Rd

12/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eckstrom Columbus Library LSL, 4350 E. 22nd Street

12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/30/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Continental Ranch Community Center, 8881 N. Coachline Blvd.

12/31/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1940 East Adams St.

12/31/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Tucson, 601 E Ft. Lowell

1/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Banner University Medical Center - Small Drive, 1501 N. Campbell Avenue

1/3/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Meritage Homes, 3275 W Ina Rd

1/3/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/4/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arconic Fastening Systems, 3724 E. Columbia St.

1/4/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sentinel Plaza Apartments, 125 South Linda Avenue

1/5/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/5/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/5/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Crossfit NW Tucson, 6800 N Camino Martin #106

1/6/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Raintree Apartments, 6450 E. Golf Links Rd

1/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Road

1/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/10/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/10/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., University of Arizona Police Department, 1852 East First Street

1/11/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/13/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Voyager RV Resort High, 8701 S. Kolb Rd.

1/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/15/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/15/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

Vail

12/30/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E Via Rancho Del Lago

Oro Valley

12/27/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.

1/14/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7575 N Paseo Del Norte

Green Valley

12/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Walgreens, 375 W. Contential Road

1/15/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friends in Deed High, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY DONATION SITES:

Nogales

12/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Drive

Donors may also visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to learn more about the donation process and to make an appointment.

How to donate blood - Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

While about 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 10 percent of those eligible actually do. The blood donation process takes about an hour with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes. Whether new to donating blood or a lifelong donor, the Red Cross offers helpful tips for an enjoyable donation experience:



As much as possible, eat iron-rich foods leading up to your donation. Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz. of liquid before and after the donation. Have a healthy meal before the donation. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time. Remember to bring a picture ID, blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

