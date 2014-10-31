Feel good, do good during the holidays by donating blood or platelets

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A two-year-old is safe Monday night after going for a ride in a stolen vehicle that happened to be his mother's car. According to the Tucson Police Department the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 when a mother was putting her toddler into her car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road.
Investigators say they have arrested mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week. She was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as Tucson is expected to see its freeze of the season.
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.
These blood drives come at a crucial time of year for the Red Cross, as donations tend to decline during December, especially around the holidays. However, donations are a year-round necessity to respond to everyday patient emergencies. It’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives during an emergency.
Republican leaders in the Senate are keeping a close eye on the health conditions of two senior members -- John McCain of Arizona and Thad Cochran of Mississippi -- ahead of a crucial vote on the GOP tax plan next week.
Sources in the Senate tell CNN they have been worried about Sen. John McCain recently, following a week when the Arizona Republican was kept from the Senate to address side effects from his brain cancer treatment.
Anyone who suspects their pet may have had contact with the dead skunk or visited Jesse Owens Park on Dec. 9 should consult their veterinarian.
Southern Arizona is only weeks into the flu season and the virus is spreading quickly.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.
