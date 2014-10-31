January is National Blood Donation month - donate today

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona is expected to see low temperatures and rain next week.

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona is expected to see low temperatures and rain next week.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash at the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash at the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.

The Tucson Police Department received a 911 call on Monday night, Jan. 8 that someone was being followed in a vehicle, with a gun pointed at them.

The Tucson Police Department received a 911 call on Monday night, Jan. 8 that someone was being followed in a vehicle, with a gun pointed at them.

This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage.



“Even temporary disruptions to blood and platelet donations can diminish the availability for hospital patients,” said Clifford Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services, in a recent news release. “It’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency, and that’s why we’re asking eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets today.”



While serving local hospitals is the first priority, the Red Cross can move blood products to where they’re needed most. This allows generous donors throughout the country to contribute to the national blood supply and potentially help patients locally and in storm-affected areas.



While all blood types are urgently needed, there is a more critical need for the following blood and donation types right now:

Platelets: The clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment and always in great demand. Type O negative: The blood type that can be transfused to almost everyone and is what doctors reach for in trauma situations. Type B negative: The blood type that can be transfused to type B Rh-positive and negative patients. Type AB: The plasma type that can be transfused to almost everyone and can be donated through a platelet or plasma donation, where available, or during a regular blood donation.

Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



PIMA COUNTY DONATION SITES:

Tucson

1/9/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/9/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abrams Airborne Manufacturing, Inc., 3735 N Romero Road

1/10/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/10/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., University of Arizona Police Department, 1852 East First Street

1/11/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Rd.

1/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/13/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Voyager RV Resort High, 8701 S. Kolb Rd.

1/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/15/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/15/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/16/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/16/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., AGM Container Contols, 3526 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.

1/16/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Tucson Police Station, 270 S. Stone Ave

1/17/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/17/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/18/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/18/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Edge High School, 2555 E. First Street

1/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Banner University Medical Center - Small Drive, 1501 N. Campbell Avenue

1/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., UA Veteran's Center, 1303 E. University Blvd.

1/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Coyote Trail Elementary School, 8000 N. Silverbell Rd.

1/19/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/19/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/20/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Mountain View Country Club, 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd.

1/20/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E 22nd St

1/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/21/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View

1/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/22/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/22/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/23/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/23/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LDS Tucson East Stake, 6901 E. Kenyon Dr.

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

1/24/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

1/24/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/25/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., University of Arizona Poetry Center Behind UA Development Program, 1524 E Helen Street.

1/25/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. 6th Ave

1/26/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/26/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., La Galeria, 2800 E. Ajo Way

1/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sabino Springs Homeowners Association, 9777 E. Sabino Greens Dr.

1/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Rd

1/29/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/29/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Tucson City Hall, 255 W. Alameda St.

1/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., UA College of Public Health, 1295 N Martin Ave

1/30/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

1/30/2018: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Captioncall, LLC, 5431 E. Williams Blvd., Suite 101B

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Valley Animal Hospital, 4984 E. 22nd St.

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carrington College, 201 N Bonita Ave

1/31/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

1/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way

1/31/2018: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Rd.

1/31/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

Vail

1/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vail Depot, 13105 E Colossal Cave Rd

Oro Valley

1/14/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7575 N Paseo Del Norte

1/21/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road

1/31/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia

Green Valley

1/12/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley Church - High, 505 N La Canada Dr

1/15/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friends in Deed High, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

1/30/2018: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Green Valley Hospital, 4455 S. I-19 Frontage Rd.

Sahuarita

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sahuarita High School, 350 W. Sahuarita Rd.

COCHISE COUNTY DONATION SITES: No information

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY DONATION SITES:

Patagonia

1/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Patagonia Community Church, 387 McKeown

Rio Rico

1/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rio Rico High School, 590 Camino Lito Galindo

1/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coatimundi Middle School, 490 Avenida Coatimundi

Donors may also visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to learn more about the donation process and to make an appointment.

How to donate blood - Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

While about 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 10 percent of those eligible actually do. The blood donation process takes about an hour with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes. Whether new to donating blood or a lifelong donor, the Red Cross offers helpful tips for an enjoyable donation experience:

As much as possible, eat iron-rich foods leading up to your donation. Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz. of liquid before and after the donation. Have a healthy meal before the donation. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time. Remember to bring a picture ID, blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.